LIVE: GCSE results day in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

It's a school results bonanza this week with GCSE students finding out their grades after an unprecedented two years of studying in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, GCSE grades will be calculated on teacher assessments of student performance in the absence of exams.

But it is worth remembering that grades will continue to be ranked 1 to 9 as opposed to the old scale of A* to U.

You can find out how the schools in your area got on below:

9.56am: Good morning. You wait all year for a results day and then two come along at once. It's a move that has left bedraggled local news reporters tearing their hair out across the country but these are the cards that have been dealt.

We'll be keeping you updated throughout the day with reaction and photographs from our schools in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.

10.00am: A quick reminder on the current GCSE grading system (for my benefit as well as yours). GCSE results are now graded 1 to 9 with a Grade 4 now representing a standard pass.

Grade 9 is now the top mark that can be achieved and is set above the former A* which could be achieved pre-2019.

Wexham School, Wexham: This year’s GCSE results represented a ‘continued trend of improvement’ at Wexham School, says headteacher Lawrence Smith.

The Norway Drive School has announced a 95 per cent pass rate with 56 per cent of students securing a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

A total of 67 per cent of grades were grade 4 or above in English with 62 per cent meeting that mark in maths.

Mr Smith said: “These are a well-deserved set of results that reflect the hard work and commitment of students during these exceptional times.

“These results also mark a continued trend over the last four years of increasing results at Wexham which I am very proud that my students and staff are achieving.”

Altwood School, Maidenhead: 75 per cent of students have achieved a grade 4 or above in Maths with 71 per cent achieving the same measure in English.

A total of 20 per cent of all grades were awarded at grade 7, 8 or 9, the top grades.

Notable student successes included Amelie Sauvage who secured nine grade 9s and one grade 8.

Harry Scrivens also reaped the rewards of his hard work by securing eight grade 9s and one grade 8.

Headteacher, Neil Dimbleby, said: “I am incredibly proud of our students for achieving a very strong set of results, reflecting the efforts they made across the two years of study, despite all the disruption they faced.

“The hard work and commitment of staff and students is continuing to deliver a learning environment where students can thrive and reach their full academic potential.

“My thanks and congratulations go to the students, parents and staff who have guided and supported our students throughout this important phase. We look forward to seeing these students flourish further in our sixth form.”

Beechwood School, Slough: An ‘excellent set of results’ have been reported at the Long Readings Lane school.

Executive head teacher Kathleen Higgins says that her Year 11 students’ outcomes are ‘well deserved’, adding there was a ‘great partnership’ between working from home and in the classroom.

Beechwood School has not provided percentages for its results totals.

The school has reported that many of its pupils have exceeded or achieved their target grades, with strong performances across a range of subjects.

“This is an excellent set of results and we are so proud of our young people, “ said Ms Higgins.

“Over time the young men and women of Year 11 have worked very hard and consequently these results have been earned and are very well deserved."

10.30am: Pictures are starting to drop in from schools across our area. Here's students at the independent Long Close School, in Upton Court Road, Slough, celebrating their results.

Long Close School, Slough: Every pupil at Slough’s independent Long Close School secured a grade 5 or above in English and Maths.

The school, in Upton Court Road, also reported 87 per cent of its GCSE cohort achieved a grade 6 or above with 68 per cent of grades achieved in the top 9 to 7 bracket.

Headteacher Kamaldeep Nijjar said: “We are delighted that our students have achieved such excellent outcomes as the culmination of their years of study with us.

“The results are a fitting reward for the sustained hard work and determination they have shown and the wonderful support they received from our staff.

“Despite the many challenges associated with the global pandemic, these exceptional outcomes will help to ensure that our pupils can proceed to their first choice sixth form with absolute confidence.”

Desborough College, Maidenhead: The college has announced that it is ‘pleased to report some outstanding achievements’ in its GCSE results this year.

A spokesperson for the college said that the Year 11 cohort had achieved ‘pleasing results’ and added that it was ‘delighted’ to see many pupils planning to return for their sixth form studies.

The school confirmed that it would not be publishing performance data due to the ‘varying impact of the pandemic.’

Maggie Callaghan, the college’s principal said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly with love and passion to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

What a summer its been for the Dean family. First Tom secured two memorable Gold medals in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics and now younger brother William has put in a performance deserving of the podium in his GCSEs.

Here he is alongside Maya Jefferson at Burnham Grammar School after finding out he secured nine grade 9s and one grade 8. Congrats!

Furze Platt Senior School, Maidenhead: Furze Platt has congratulated its students’ ‘amazing results’ after ‘much uncertainty and disruption’.

The school said that the grades achieved had demonstrated ‘resilience, ambition and versatility’ following a year of lockdown and remote learning.

Like several schools in the town, Furze Platt has chosen not to release its pass rate information in the wake of the disruption of the previous academic year.

The school’s headteacher, Dr Andrew Morrison, said: “These fantastic results highlight the incredible way the Furze Platt Senior School community has worked together to support our young people.

“Staff, parents, carers and students have had to overcome many obstacles in the last eighteen months as the pandemic impacted upon all aspects of our lives, including education.

“These grades are the result of a fantastic, combined effort and I would like to thank all members of our community who have so ably contributed.

“Like Furze Platt Senior School staff, I hope that our students and their families are delighted with their achievements.”

Love this action shot from photographer Ian Longthorne at Windsor Girls' School this morning. Timing is everything.

11.45am:

Upton Court Grammar School, Slough: Almost half of the grades achieved by pupils at Upton Court Grammar School were either grade 8 or 9.

The school, in Lascelles Road, has reported that 45 per cent of grades were the equivalent of an A* with almost 70 per cent of grades between 7 and 9.

Every pupil secured a grade 5 or above in English and maths, the school added.

Nathanial Smith, Mohammaed Abbas and Srushti Valasang all achieved 11 grade 9s as well as the top grade in additional maths.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard said: "I am proud that, in addition to achieving top grades, Upton Court Grammar School ensures our young people develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values needed to be successful and engaged global citizens.”

St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School, Slough: An average grade of 7.5 was achieved at the school, with 99.2 per cent of students achieving a 9-5 in English and maths.

A total of 65.4 per cent of pupils got 9-7 in English and maths, with headteacher Paul Kassapian praising students and staff for their hard work during ‘uncertain times’.

Stand out youngsters include Krishan Sachdev and Sebastian Rohan, who both achieved a phenomenal 11 grade 9s; Nikola Christov and Ryan Valenzuela-Porta, who racked up 10 grade 9s and one grade 8; Acsah Alex, who achieved nine grade 9s and two grade 8s, and Stephanie Parkes and Orla Treanor, who opened their results to find nine grade 9s and three grade 8s.

“We are very proud of how hard our students have worked to achieve these grades,” said Mr Kassapian. “Students at St Bernard’s always work hard, but this has especially been the case during these uncertain times and since the cancelation of public examinations.

“Congratulations to all our pupils. My thanks goes to our dedicated teaching and support staff. The support of our parents has been crucial too. They have worked closely with their children and the school during periods of lockdown, to ensure that high quality learning has continued”.

Holyport College, Holyport: 40 per cent of students achieved an average grade of 7 or better across all of their GCSEs and nearly 90 per cent completed the full range of subjects which make up the English Baccalaureate.

Martha and Raghu both achieved grade 9 in all of their GCSEs, with Martha achieving a grade 9 in 11 subjects!

Headmaster, Ben McCarey, said: “These results are a rightful vindication of all of their learning and endeavours and the students should be hugely proud of them.

“This year especially, these results are about so much more than simply grades. So many of these young people have gone through incredible personal hardships over the past year and half.

“They have missed out on opportunities, experiences and rites of passage alongside losing friends and family members.

“Within this cohort of students, there are incredible stories of resilience, of the indomitable power of the human spirit and of the importance of friendship and community.

“I sincerely hope that these results represent a turning point as we emerge from the deprivations of the pandemic; that they represent hope and a brighter future.”

St Joseph's Catholic High School, Slough: Nearly three quarters of students achieved at least five GCSEs at grade four or above, including English and maths, capping a high-performing year for the school.

St Joseph’s reported 72 per cent of this year’s cohort achieved the benchmark.

A total of 40 per cent gained the English Baccalaureate which covers English Language and Literature, maths, science, Spanish or French and either geography or history.

Headteacher Ciran Stapleton said: “The students had to work extremely hard to earn these grades and we are sure they are a true reflection and a rounded account of what they can achieve – which has been far greater than what the national expectation might have asked of them.”

Langley Grammar School, Langley: A total of 98 per cent of students achieved five of more grade 5s including English and maths.

And overall, 78 per cent of grades awarded were 9-7.

Head teacher John Constable said: “We think the grades awarded are a fair reflection of students’ ability and dedication. All our students deserve congratulations for their hard work and commitment to their studies through what has been a very difficult period for everyone – and with some particularly challenging circumstances for some.

“We are very proud of them and wish them well for the next stage of their education.”

Advertiser photographer Nick Parford was at Altwood School in Maidenhead earlier to catch some smiling students.

Here is Toby Hind, 16, Zach Stow, 16, and Emily Costard, 16, proudly showing off their results.

Newlands Girls’ School, Maidenhead: Headteacher Dr Louise Ceska has paid tribute to the ‘superb efforts’ of students as well as the ‘amazing’ support of staff and parents.

The school is not releasing performance data for this year’s results.

Dr Ceska said: “Our Year 11 cohort have been a credit to themselves, their families and their school. They have demonstrated exceptional maturity and, in spite of the many challenges of studying during the pandemic, their academic progress remained outstanding.

“The excellent results of 2021 pay tribute to the students’ superb efforts together with the amazing support of staff and parents.

“We wish all our Year 11s every success as they start their A-Level and BTEC courses in September.”

Herschel Grammar School, Slough: It’s been a very successful year for Herschel Grammar School with 100 per cent of results being above a grade 4.

53 per cent of all GCSEs were graded at an 8 or a 9, with 77 per cent being at least a grade 7.

Jo Rockall, headteacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the GCSE results. They are a very fair reflection of the students’ hard work.

“We are immensely proud of the way in which they have overcome so much challenge over the last two years. I also very much appreciate the support the students have received from staff and their families. Congratulations to our class of 2021.”

Burnham Grammar School students Aleque Kakame and Simran Tiwana picking up their results and Class of 2021 yearbooks.

The Marist School, Sunninghill: 25 per cent of grades achieved were 9s, with 51 per cent grades 9-8 and 75 per cent grades 9-7.

Principal Jo Smith said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE results.

“Students have worked tirelessly; they have shown incredible determination and resilience and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“I look forward to welcoming students back into our Marist Sixth Form in September.”

Baylis Court School, Slough: The adaptability of students to online learning and an unprecedented year of lockdowns has been praised by vice-principal Lisa Martin.

The school reported that 81 per cent of grades were grade 4 or above, including English and maths.

“As always, our students have been supported by our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly and with relentless enthusiasm,” said Ms Martin.

Langley Academy, Langley: Students have done ‘incredibly well’ in their GCSEs this year, head teacher Alison Lusuardi said.

The school added that it has seen improvements ‘across most measures’, with one student, Cristian Baluta, achieving 10 grade 9s.

“We are immensely proud of all that has been achieved through this very challenging period of time,” said Mrs Lusuardi.

“Students have shown resilience and determination and have been well supported both in school and at home.

“We were able to continue their education throughout the disruption caused by the pandemic and they have been rewarded with the results they deserve today.

“The majority are now progressing into our sixth form and we look forward to welcoming them back in September.”

LVS Ascot: The school achieved a pass rate of 98 per cent this year.

Student Gauri Santhosh said: “I feel happy and surprised (by my results), actually. I’ve made friends from all over the world and we got to experience GCSEs together.”

Principal Christine Cunniffe said: “With diligence and hard work our pupils have been rewarded with an excellent set of results and can look forward to their next steps with confidence.

“Likewise, our staff went above and beyond to deliver realistic, earned and robust grades in line with JCQ requirements.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming most of them back into the LVS Ascot sixth form where we hope they will be able to study their A-levels and vocational courses without further impact from COVID.”

Bourne End Academy, Bourne End: Head teacher Louise Cowley says that she is 'incredibly proud' of her students after a tough 18 months.

The school has not released a breakdown of its results.

Two of the outstanding students in this year's cohort were Charlotte Cowlin and Esha Mansoor (pictured below with Mrs Cowley).

“I am incredibly proud of our students here at Bourne End E-ACT Academy and the hard work and dedication that students and staff have put in during these unprecedented times," Mrs Cowley said.

"Even with exams being cancelled for a second year in a row, our students continued to work hard and this has paid off with outstanding results."