Fifield Fun Day to take place this Sunday

Fifield Fun Day is set to return this weekend with favourite attractions and the popular steam train rides making an appearance.

Organised by the Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association, the fun day will start on Sunday, August 8, at 1pm and will be held at Deep Meadows in the centre of Fifield village.

Family and four-legged friends are invited to join the festivities which will include a novelty dog show, Punch and Judy performances, magic shows, ferret racing, steam train rides and swing boats.

Furthermore, there will be more than 30 trade stalls to collect a souvenir, as well as games tents, a raffle, auction prizes with food and drink available throughout the day.

This year, the fun day will be raising funds for local charities and organisations, with the main beneficiaries being Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue and Windsor Horse Rangers.

Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue provide specialist search and rescue services to people in Berkshire.

Windsor Horse Ranges provide opportunities for children to interact and learn valuable skills in caring for horses. In July, the charity received £1000 in donations from the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.