In pictures: Fifield Fun Day

Fifield Fun Day has been hailed as the ‘best one ever’, despite organisers having to push it back a day due to strong winds.

The 13th annual event, which was attended by about 850 people, was supposed to take place in Deep Meadow on Saturday but instead it was held on Sunday.

Organisers became aware of the severity of Saturday’s weather on Wednesday, when the marquee supplier said it would not be providing the tents due to forecasts of 50mph gusts.

Organised by the Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) committee for the first time, the group decided to move the event to Sunday and forgo the marquees altogether.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) was among the volunteers. Speaking on Monday, he said: “We had a wonderful day on Sunday but we got soaked this morning putting everything away.”

The hog roast was sold out and committee organiser Barbara Frame said ‘the train did a bumper year’ and raised £1,000.

“It was fantastic,” she said. “It’s the first time this particular team has done it, although we owe an awful lot to Louise (Shenston) and Julie (Glover), who have organised the event for many years.”

Other attractions people enjoyed on the day included musical acts, a novelty dog show, swing boats, stalls and a python, tortoise, spiders and a crocodile courtesy of Animals UK.

Barbara said: “No one was allowed to pet the crocodile strangely enough...”

All proceeds raised from the fun day will be shared between Windsor and Maidenhead Starfish Swimming Club and The Autism Group.