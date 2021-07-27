Maidenhead surgery recognised for ‘going the extra mile’ during pandemic

Redwood House Surgery has received a Hidden Heroes award for its ‘outstanding’ performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at the surgery in Cannon Lane earned recognition for their commitment throughout the health crisis.

At the start of the pandemic staff worked in bubbles, made changes to their home life and came in on bank holidays so the surgery could remain open.

Arrangements were also made so winter flu vaccines could be administered in a COVID-secure manner at the surgery’s car park.

The nursing team also received praise for its ‘exceptional’ work for continuing regular reviews for patients with chronic health conditions and reaching out to people who were housebound during the pandemic.

Surgery nurses have also worked as part of the coronavirus vaccination rollout at the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall.

GP partner Dr Sabina Shaik said: “I am really proud of the Redwood House Surgery team for their dedication and commitment to the patients.

“They have worked very hard in providing the best care and support to all of our patients especially the elderly and extremely vulnerable.

“Every member of the team has gone the extra mile to help our patients in every possible way.”

The Hidden Heroes initiative was established by four healthcare companies who have supported the work of general practices during the pandemic.

These include Dene Healthcare, Gama Healthcare, Interface Clinical Services and Practice Index.

Matt Taylor, from Dene Healthcare, presented the award to Redwood House during a ceremony on Wednesday, July 21.

He said: “2020 was a hard year for most and sadly the amazing work being done in General Practice is too often overlooked.

“Redwood House Surgery is exactly the type of GP practice team we were hoping to identify and in some small way thank them for their contribution during the most difficult period in modern times.”