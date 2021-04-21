Maidenhead artist to draw 100 portraits in 50 hours

Maidenhead artist Deborah Mason will be attempting to complete 100 portraits in 50 hours in memory of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and an arts charity close to her heart.

Deborah, who lives in Ray Park Avenue, is appealing for subjects to draw in order for her to meet her target.

People can sit in person on platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, or send a photo in via email. Deborah is also keen for people to visit her, socially-distanced, in her front garden for a live portrait that will take 20-30 minutes.

Pictures can be of yourself, a pet, or a late loved one, Deborah added.

Money raised will go towards the Magic Me arts charity, a good cause based in London which helps link different generations through creative activity, which Deborah works for twice a week.

Deborah will be taking on the challenge from April 30 until May 3, as part of the overarching 'Captain Tom 100' initiative, set up by the family of Captain Moore to keep his legacy going after his death in February, aged 100.

"I had been thinking about doing portraits anyway, and I was thinking about what I could do that was creative," she said.

"I just had this idea - 100 portraits in 50 hours. It is a little bit of a long day, but it can be done.

"My real challenge now is recruiting enough people to do this. That is the main thing.

"I do not want to have to resort to stealing people's Facebook photos - I would rather have willing subjects."

Deborah has some of the subjects she needs but requires at least 50 more in order for her to reach her 100 target. She is also calling for people to sponsor her to raise money for Magic Me.

"It is not that you sponsor me as a payment, you get the portrait as a thank you for helping me achieve my goal," Deborah added.

Long-time Maidenhead resident Deborah now helps to look after her 95-year-old mother, Christine, or 'Tina', who was chairwoman of the Maidenhead Painting Club and ran the portrait workshop during the 1980s and 90s.

"When they ran out of subjects, I quite often had to step in. There are probably people in Maidenhead who have drawn my portrait," Deborah said.

"I am confident that I can get it done, I am a bit nervous about getting enough people to draw. I quite like chatting to people, I don't mind meeting strangers and having a chat.

"All I need is 20 minutes of their time, or a photo."

To sit in person, book a slot via Deborah’s website at debdavemason.com

To send a photo to her via email, contact hashtagcollage@gmail.com by 6pm on Sunday, May 2. To sponsor Deborah, click here.