Royal Borough figures pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Tributes have poured in for Captain Sir Tom Moore after he died this week with COVID-19.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran, who raised millions for NHS charities last year, passed away on Tuesday following a battle with pneumonia and coronavirus.

This morning (Wednesday), the flag at Maidenhead town hall was lowered to half mast in his memory, and figures from across the Royal Borough have paid tribute to the former tank commander.

Royal Borough council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson said: “Desperately sad to hear that Sir Tom has passed away after contracting COVID.

“100 years of a life well lived. Served his country. Won numerous races on his Scott two stroke (motorcycle).

“Raised millions for the NHS and inspired millions more. RIP.”

The South Central Ambulance Service, which benefited from some of the money raised by Capt Sir Tom, also paid tribute him.

In a social media post, it said: “Captain Tom was a true hero and some of the money he raised went to support our charity and staff.

“We are very grateful to him and everyone who supported his amazing fundraising efforts.”

Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain, of Maidenhead Synagogue, hailed the veteran and his acts.

He said: “The power of Tom Moore was showing how ordinary people can do extraordinary acts and rise to challenges they never thought possible.

“He also became the honorary grandfather for many people cut off from their own one.”

The Queen has also sent a private message of condolence to Capt Sir Tom’s family.

A statement from the Royal Family said: “Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

“Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.”