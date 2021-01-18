Child rapist from Maidenhead jailed over ‘horrific’ sex offences

A paedophile from Maidenhead has been jailed for a string of ‘horrific’ child sex offences including the rape of a child.

Ashley Jenkins, of Ray Park Avenue, appeared at Reading Crown Court today where he received an extended sentence of 26 years, 18 of which will be served in prison.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty at a previous hearing on November 5 to four counts of rape of a child under 13 and three counts of possession of an indecent photograph of a child.

He also admitted two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of making indecent photographs of children.

It is in connection with child sex offences which took place between January 1, 2018, and June 8, 2020.

Police charged Jenkins on June 9 last year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Samantha Slater, based at Reading police station, said: “I am pleased that Jenkins has received a significant custodial sentence as a result of his horrific offending.

“Hopefully this sentencing today will begin closure for the victims and they can start to move forward with their lives.

“Thames Valley Police take any allegations of sexual abuse of children very seriously and we will seek to bring to justice anyone who commits such abuse.

“I would urge anybody that has been a victim of a sexual offence to report it to the police.

“You will be listened to, there is support and help available and wherever possible, offenders will be prosecuted.”