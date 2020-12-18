Vehicle destroyed in car fire near Ockwells Park

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire near Ockwells Park in Cox Green at around 6pm yesterday (Thursday). 

    The Range Rover was 'fully engulfed in flames' and 90 per cent destroyed by the blaze. No one was inside or nearby the car and no one was harmed by the fire.

    One fire engine from Maidenhead Fire Station attended the scene and was there for two hours.

    The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by Thames Valley Police.

