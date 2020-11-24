Care home's plea for Christmas cards to raise residents' spirits

A Maidenhead care home has launched a plea for people to send Christmas cards to residents this festive season.

St Mark’s Bupa Care Home, in St Mark's Road, is calling on the community to help residents feel more connected at Christmas.

The cards received will be opened by residents and placed around the home for everyone to enjoy the kind messages.

Doina Hirta, home manager at St Mark’s Bupa, said opening a Christmas card is 'a very special feeling' for her residents.

“The tradition of sending and receiving Christmas cards at this time of year is one many of our residents have always enjoyed," she said.

"It is the best way of spreading Christmas cheer and keeping connected to those near and far. It’s a very special feeling to open a card and to know that someone cares about you and wants to wish you well at this time of the year.”

For many, Christmas is a time of joy, but for some it can be a lonely and emotional time, reflecting on loved ones who have passed.

Doina added: "At St Mark’s we do everything we can to ensure residents have a fun-filled Christmas.

"However, for those who are unable to see their families or who don’t have any relatives, it can be a difficult time.

"If we can get enough cards so that each resident has the joy of opening something during the festive season, that would be really special.

"The Maidenhead community has really come together this year, so we’re hoping the same spirit can help rally lots of Christmas cheer.

"In these unprecedented times, a show of community support like this would really boost everyone’s spirits in the home and make it an even merrier Christmas.”

Anyone wishing to send residents at St Mark’s Bupa Care Home a Christmas card can post one to: St Mark’s Bupa Care Home, 110 St Mark’s Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 6DN.