Safety measures introduced at Ray Mill Island

The council has introduced safety measures at Ray Mill Island following reports of large gatherings and people entering the water by the weir.

Last week the Advertiser reported that residents wanted the council, and the police, to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area which had stemmed from a significant increase in visitor numbers.

In a statement released by the Royal Borough on Friday, August 14, the council stated that there was also a ‘risk to life’ for visitors who have been entering the weir area.

It reads: “Weirs can be very dangerous and pose a risk to life as they hide strong currents and deep water. The risks are also increased suddenly without warning following rainfall.”

The statement also says that the size of the gatherings that have been taking place at the island ‘contravene COVID-19 restrictions of social distancing and of limiting social gatherings to a maximum of six people from different households’.

From Saturday, August 15 and until further notice, the following safety measures are in place:



- The Environment Agency has installed additional fences to prevent unauthorised access to the weir at the weir end of the island.



- The number of people permitted on the island at any one time will be restricted and community wardens will be monitoring the area.



- Closing time will be brought forward to 7pm to ensure everyone is off the island before dark and to aid with the clearing of rubbish and ensuring people's safety.



- Only residents of the island or those with a legitimate business need should drive over the bridge to the island. Parking spaces are limited, and parking enforcement officers will be on patrol in the surrounding area.



- If you do visit, follow all signage and respect social distancing restrictions. Barbecues, alcohol and night fishing are not permitted, and visitors should take litter home.

The council says is does not want to ‘spoil anyone’s fun’ but that its priority is safety.