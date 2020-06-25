Food delivery service Uber Eats launches in Maidenhead

The food delivery service Uber Eats has launched in Maidenhead.

Customers can order fried chicken from KFC, which is the first restaurant to launch in the area via the Uber Eats app.

In the coming weeks, other firms in Maidenhead will be joining the platform, with residents able to have restaurant meals delivered to their homes.

Uber Eats announced it had launched in the town as of June 25.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Maidenhead, firstly with KFC, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks.

"As the nation’s lockdown slowly beings to lift, we hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

Uber Eats says it has introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access PPE. As well as providing free sanitising products, the company is also providing couriers with more than one million masks.

The app is available every day of the week from 8am to midnight, but restaurant opening times could vary.

It can be downloaded on smartphone (iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com