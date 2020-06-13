Arrest made after one-car collision outside Maidenhead Police Station

Police did not have far to travel for one of their latest incidents following a one-car collision outside Maidenhead Police Station last night (Friday).

A driver crashed through the pedestrian railings at about 9.30pm, on the A4 roundabout, with the vehicle landing on its roof.

Thames Valley Police was joined by one crew from Maidenhead Fire Station, which made sure the scene was safe.

Fire crews were on the scene for about 20 minutes. There were no injuries, while the vehicle was lightly damaged.

A man from the Slough area has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit of a controlled drug and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He has been released under investigation.