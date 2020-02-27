Cars backed up to the Waitrose car park due to roadworks

Cars are struggling to get out of the Waitrose car park in Maidenhead due to roadworks and temporary lights in Moorbridge road.

Drivers were backed up around the corner into the car park today (Thursday), with about 14 cars queued at the temporary lights.

At around 1pm, a resident claimed to have been held up at the temporary lights for 20 minutes.

Well done @RBWM for causing chaos at @waitrose Maidenhead with your temp traffic lights. It’s been 20 minutes and we’re still not out. @maidenheadads pic.twitter.com/5UsAel73dC — Melinda Spencer (@mindy_ks) February 27, 2020

The pedestrian lights at the four way junction between Bridge Street, Forelease Road and Moorbridge road have also been replaced with temporary lights, causing more complaints from walking residents.

I walked past there earlier and it looks manic. And the pedestrian signal is not in sync ... again — Tim Neville (@timdneville) February 27, 2020

The Royal Borough responded to the complaints on Twitter to say they would look into the problem.

The roadworks are being completed by Cadent gas network to repair gas pipes. Work has been scheduled from February 17 until March 3.

Cadent has been approached for comment.