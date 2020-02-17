Flood alerts issued for areas around Maidenhead

Flood alerts have been issued for areas around Maidenhead

The alerts, which mean that flooding is possible in an area, have been issued by the Government for The River Thames between Hurley and Cookham, and The Cut, which runs near Touchen-End and Littlefield Green.

On the Thames, river levels remain high and flooding of roads and farmlands is possible, particularly in the Hurley area following heavy rainfall yesterday (Sunday)

River levels are expected to rise until tomorrow (Tuesday) and the Government is closely monitoring the situation.

Incident response staff are operating weirs and checking flood defences to help reduce flood risk.

On The Cut, the water level is high but property flooding is not expected.

People living or travelling through these areas are advised to be safe and aware of their surroundings.

To check the latest updates on flood alerts visit flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings?location=maidenhead