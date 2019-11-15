Lord Buckethead reborn as Count Binface to stand against Boris Johnson

A familiar face will be standing against Boris Johnson in the upcoming general election...

The 'intergalactic space lord’ Lord Buckethead, who stole the hearts of Maidenhead residents in June 2017 when he stood against former Prime Minister Theresa May, will be standing under a new alias in December.

Count Binface will be be standing in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Count said: "My big news since that heady night at the Magnet Leisure Centre Maidenhead is that I have renounced my peerage.

"I am no longer Lord Buckethead. This is partly because I promised to abolish the Lords last time and I'm a politician who keeps his promises."

His policies include bringing back Ceefax and to 'reunite the country with another referendum about whether there should be another referendum'.

He added: "I predicted that Brexit woudl be a s**tshow and it is."

In an unusual twist, the former Lord Buckethead will be standing against the current Lord Buckethead.

At a time when political precedent is being broken all over the place, I find myself effectively standing against not just (current) Prime Minister @BorisJohnson but also myself. I think that’s a first. (Paging Sir John Curtice.) — Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 14, 2019

Jon Harvey, the man behind the mask, revealed to the Advertiser in May he had stepped away from the Lord Buckethead character following a legal dispute with the character's original creator, a spoof version of Darth Vader from the 1984 film Gremloids.

The new Lord Buckethead will be standing for the Monster Raving Loony Party.

Count Binface will also be standing against Bobby "Elmo" Smith, who also stood against Mrs May in the last general election.

Mr Smith, who lives in Stevenage, stood in 2017 to campaign for family court reform.

He criticised the length a family court case takes to complete after parents separate, and said his case took about three years.

The general election will take place on Thursday, December 12.