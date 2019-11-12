Bath Road closed following collision

02:33PM, Tuesday 12 November 2019
The A4 Bath Road is closed in both directions following a collision between two cars.
The closure is between the Thicket Roundabout and the Shire Horse Pub in Littlewick Green.
Emergency services are at the scene and traffic is being diverted through Burchetts Green.
Updates to follow.
