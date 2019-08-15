LIVE: A-level results day 2019

Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.

12:05pm:

Junead Khan designed voice assistant technology as part of his project.

THE LANGLEY ACADEMY, LANGLEY: A US-bound student designed his own voice assistant technology as well as completing his A-levels.



Junead Khan, who lives in Langley, designed his gadget to answer questions on the weather, solve maths equations and send messages to loved ones.



The 18-year-old, who got an A in computer science, B in maths and B in physics, will now take up a place at America’s North Carolina University.



Junead, 18, said: “I’ve always wanted an Alexa [Amazon Echo] but I’ve never owned one so I thought I’d just make my own one.”



Langley Academy reported that 54 per cent of grades were A*-C with 93 per cent of grades A*-E.

11.55am:

Alex Protopapadakis got an A* in geography.

BURNHAM GRAMMAR SCHOOL, BURNHAM: Students are celebrating after this year's intake received ‘really really good’ A-level results.

Alex Protopapadakis, 18, who achieved an A* in geography and two A’s in economics and maths, wants to study business at the University of Bath.

Gill Berlad, 18, achieved an A* and two A’s and will be studying law at Oxford.

Headteacher Dr Andy Gillespie said: “The year group has done slightly better than expected but its a really really good set of results for the students.”

The overall pass rate was 87% A*to C, 62% A* to B and 29% A* to A.

11.45am

Louise Johnson is off to St Catherine's College, Oxford to study physics.

CHARTERS SCHOOL, SUNNINGDALE: It was an A-level results day to remember at Charters School as it achieved an A*-C pass rate of 81 per cent.



An impressive 59 per cent of students gained A*-B, while 100 per cent achieved an A*-E grade.



Headteacher Richard Pilgrim, said: "It was a pleasure to see so many happy sixth form students this morning as they received their results.

"The vast majority were successful in getting into their first choice university courses and this year, we were delighted with the numbers applying to study for much sought after medical and veterinary science degrees.”

11.24am:

George Denton (left) and Adam McLaughlin (right) both achieved A-levels on top of their BTEC distinctions.

COX GREEN SCHOOL, COX GREEN: A student defied his own expectations by achieving a B in history to go alongside his outstanding BTEC results.

George Denton got a distinction and distinction* for his sport BTEC, and today he found out he has also achieved a B in business studies A-level.

He said: "I didn't expect it, I started to doubt myself and started to think about all the worst things that can happen."

Overall, 99.8 per cent of students achieved A*-E and more than 85 per cent got A*-C.

10:41am:

There are plenty of Upton Court Grammar students who will be feeling pleased with themselves today.

BONUS SCHOOL: Popped into Upton Court Grammar School. Four students are off to Oxford University. Over 100 grades received were either A* or A. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 15, 2019

10.39am:

Oscar Wallis got an A* in further maths.

DESBOROUGH COLLEGE, MAIDENHEAD: One student made history by securing a grade no one at the school has managed in 16 years.

Oscar Wallis got an A* in further maths, an achievement no student has manged in recent memory.

The 18-year-old also managed an A and B in his other subjects, meaning he will be off to the University of Manchester to study physics.

He said: "In maths, its all about practice and I have done so many past papers, enough to make you want to blow your brains out, but it was worth it.

"I've not told my parents yet, my mum is going to be really happy."

10.25am:

10.19am:

Reporter Kieran Bell got hold of Furze Platt School's head teacher for a quick chat.

This is what @Furze_Platt headteacher Andrew Morrison had to say about the results this year. #alevelresults2019 pic.twitter.com/xjplVb2GNS — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 15, 2019

10.15am:

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL, ASCOT: The independent school achieved an A*-C rate of 82.2 per cent, with nearly 40 per cent of students securing A*/A.

The English department marked its most successful year to date with all girls gaining A* or A grades.

10.08am:

...and so are the results for The Windsor Boys' School.

Overall A -level results at @TWBS - 30% A*-A, 53% A*-B, and almost 80% A*-C. Headteacher Gavid henderson said the results are 'excellent' — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) August 15, 2019

10.07am:

Cox Green results are in.

It's been a great year overall for Cox Green - 99% got A*-E and 75% got A*-C @MaidenheadAds — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 15, 2019

9.56am:

Alexa, show me one of the sharpest minds in Slough. Junead Khan built his own voice assistant as part of his course project. He explains more below: pic.twitter.com/R4qZkTZB6B — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 15, 2019

9.50am:

Well done Ollie!

Ollie has done brilliantly, getting A*AB. He's going to Southampton uni to study mechanical engineering with aerospace. Not rocket science though, is it ✈️ pic.twitter.com/HeHulaXQru — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 15, 2019

9.40am:

Our community reporter Jade Kidd is at Burnham Grammar School this morning

Alex got A*, A, A and is off to study International Business at Bath #alevelresultsday pic.twitter.com/XrPq3ZwOtB — Jade Kidd (@JadeK_BM) August 15, 2019

9.33am:

Well done Teona!

Teona Goodge got all A*’s in biology, psychology and PE. ‘I am actually speechless’, she said. Teona is off to Bath University, to study sport and exercise science. #alevelresults2019 pic.twitter.com/VocG2kbupr — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 15, 2019

9.25am:

Record breaking results at Newlands Girls School!

Brilliant results this year at Newlands Girls School in Maidenhead! Just over one third of results were A* to A (that’s a record), with 79 per cent a grade C or better. #alevelresultsday2019 — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 15, 2019

9.20am:

Reporter George Roberts is at Desborough School where students have just collected their results. Well done Oscar!

Congrats to Oscar Wallis! He's the first @DesboroughSch student to get an A* in further maths in 16 years



He's off to study physics at @ManchesterUniv @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/0xxc0s0HPn — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 15, 2019

9.19am:

Clara Grasselli, Arthifa Thasrif, Amrit Sahota and Ava Udwadia have got 8 A*s and 4 As between them. Serious knowledge. pic.twitter.com/axnQ7G76Ml — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 15, 2019

9.15am:

BREAKING A-LEVEL NEWS: Herschel Grammar School 83% of grades A*-C with 36% of grades A*-A. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 15, 2019

9.02am:

Not everyone is heading straight to uni.

Marc Cockerton, 18, achieved an A in product design, B in physics and a C in Maths. Marc is taking a gap year to work on his project car - a classic Mini! #alevelresults2019 pic.twitter.com/512uwYwDAV — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 15, 2019

8.52am:

8.50am:

Henry Pole and Ronald Arnold, both 18, are off to Loughborough and Reading Universities respectively! Henry (left) achieved an A in Maths (one mark above a B)! @AltwoodSchool #alevelresults2019 pic.twitter.com/Rbo5AYlbm9 — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 15, 2019

8.42am:

The first results are starting to come in. Our reporters are visiting schools across the region this morning.

.@AltwoodSchool saw a pass rate of 98 per cent, with 67 per cent of students achieving A* to C grades. Well done! #alevelresults2019 — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 15, 2019

8.19am:

Good morning everyone and welcome to our live blog for A-level results day 2019.

We will be bringing you updates from our schools throughout the morning.

Good luck to everyone collecting their results!