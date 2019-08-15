SITE INDEX

    LIVE: A-level results day 2019

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.

    We are reporting live throughout Thursday morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    Check out our live blog below.

    12:05pm:

    Junead Khan designed voice assistant technology as part of his project.

    THE LANGLEY ACADEMY, LANGLEY: A US-bound student designed his own voice assistant technology as well as completing his A-levels.
     
    Junead Khan, who lives in Langley, designed his gadget to answer questions on the weather, solve maths equations and send messages to loved ones.
     
    The 18-year-old, who got an A in computer science, B in maths and B in physics, will now take up a place at America’s North Carolina University.
     
    Junead, 18, said: “I’ve always wanted an Alexa [Amazon Echo] but I’ve never owned one so I thought I’d just make my own one.”
     
    Langley Academy reported that 54 per cent of grades were A*-C with 93 per cent of grades A*-E.

    11.55am:

    Alex Protopapadakis got an A* in geography.

    BURNHAM GRAMMAR SCHOOL, BURNHAM: Students are celebrating after this year's intake received ‘really really good’ A-level results.

    Alex Protopapadakis, 18, who achieved an A* in geography and two A’s in economics and maths, wants to study business at the University of Bath.

    Gill Berlad, 18, achieved an A* and two A’s and will be studying law at Oxford.

    Headteacher Dr Andy Gillespie said: “The year group has done slightly better than expected but its a really really good set of results for the students.”

    The overall pass rate was 87% A*to C, 62% A* to B and 29% A* to A.

    11.45am

    Louise Johnson is off to St Catherine's College, Oxford to study physics.

    CHARTERS SCHOOL, SUNNINGDALE: It was an A-level results day to remember at Charters School as it achieved an A*-C pass rate of 81 per cent.
     
    An impressive 59 per cent of students gained A*-B, while 100 per cent achieved an A*-E grade.
     
    Headteacher Richard Pilgrim, said: "It was a pleasure to see so many happy sixth form students this morning as they received their results.

    "The vast majority were successful in getting into their first choice university courses and this year, we were delighted with the numbers applying to study for much sought after medical and veterinary science degrees.”

    11.24am:

    George Denton (left) and Adam McLaughlin (right) both achieved A-levels on top of their BTEC distinctions

     George Denton (left) and Adam McLaughlin (right) both achieved A-levels on top of their BTEC distinctions.

    COX GREEN SCHOOL, COX GREEN: A student defied his own expectations by achieving a B in history to go alongside his outstanding BTEC results.

    George Denton got a distinction and distinction* for his sport BTEC, and today he found out he has also achieved a B in business studies A-level.

    He said: "I didn't expect it, I started to doubt myself and started to think about all the worst things that can happen."

    Overall, 99.8 per cent of students achieved A*-E and more than 85 per cent got A*-C.

    10:41am:

    There are plenty of Upton Court Grammar students who will be feeling pleased with themselves today.

    10.39am:

    Oscar Wallis got an A* in further maths.

    DESBOROUGH COLLEGE, MAIDENHEAD: One student made history by securing a grade no one at the school has managed in 16 years.

    Oscar Wallis got an A* in further maths, an achievement no student has manged in recent memory.

    The 18-year-old also managed an A and B in his other subjects, meaning he will be off to the University of Manchester to study physics.

    He said: "In maths, its all about practice and I have done so many past papers, enough to make you want to blow your brains out, but it was worth it.

    "I've not told my parents yet, my mum is going to be really happy."

    10.25am:

    Couldn't agree more, Kieran. This week's 'Tiser is now on sale at all respectable news vendors.

    10.19am:

    Reporter Kieran Bell got hold of Furze Platt School's head teacher for a quick chat.

    10.15am:

    HEATHFIELD SCHOOL, ASCOT: The independent school achieved an A*-C rate of 82.2 per cent, with nearly 40 per cent of students securing A*/A.

    The English department marked its most successful year to date with all girls gaining A* or A grades.

    10.08am:

    ...and so are the results for The Windsor Boys' School.

    10.07am:

    Cox Green results are in.

    9.56am:

    Impressive work!

    9.50am:

    Well done Ollie!

    9.40am:

    Our community reporter Jade Kidd is at Burnham Grammar School this morning

    9.33am:

    Well done Teona!

    9.25am:

    Record breaking results at Newlands Girls School!

    9.20am:

    Reporter George Roberts is at Desborough School where students have just collected their results. Well done Oscar! 

    9.19am:

    9.15am:

    9.02am:

    Not everyone is heading straight to uni.

    8.52am:

    Collecting your exam results isn't quite like it used to be...

    8.50am:

    8.42am:

    The first results are starting to come in. Our reporters are visiting schools across the region this morning.

    8.19am:

    Good morning everyone and welcome to our live blog for A-level results day 2019.

    We will be bringing you updates from our schools throughout the morning.

    Good luck to everyone collecting their results!

