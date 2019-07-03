May hits back at Vince Cable by-election comments in PMQs

Theresa May has hit back at Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable after she read his party was planning to contest her seat in an upcoming by-election.

Responding to the Twickenham MP in Prime Minister’s Questions today, she said she had seen his quotes – originally given to the BBC’s Westminster Hour – about believing she was planning on moving to the House of Lords.

She said in the Commons chamber: “I read from the Maidenhead Advertiser that he thinks I’m about to step down from Parliament. I am not.”

The Maidenhead MP continued: “He said that the Liberal Democrat party was looking forward to a by-election in the ‘Windsor and Maidenhead’ constituency – that is not my seat.

“And I believe he claims that the Liberal Democrats were looking forward to taking the seat, when they couldn’t even win it when they put 1,000 people on the streets of Maidenhead when I was a decapitation seat,” she said, referring to a previous Lib Dem strategy of attempting to win seats held by top Tories.

Last week, the Advertiser reported how the Maidenhead Conservative Association chairman Richard Kellaway described Sir Vince’s comments as ‘mischief-making’ and did not think a by-election was due.