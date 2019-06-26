Tories not preparing for Maidenhead by-election despite Vince Cable comments

Preparations are ‘quietly’ under way by the Liberal Democrats for a by-election in Maidenhead, the party’s leader has announced.

Vince Cable said he believed Mrs May could move into the House of Lords later this year while speaking on Sunday’s Westminster Hour on BBC Radio 4.

That would leave her Maidenhead seat in the Commons vacant and lead to a by-election – but his claims have been dismissed by the Tory branch chairman.

Speaking about Mrs May going to the backbenches when her Tory successor is chosen from either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, Mr Cable said: “I don’t know how she is going to cope with it.

“I’m quietly making preparations for a by-election in Windsor and Maidenhead (sic).

“Baroness May may well be with us by the autumn,” he added, hinting that Mrs May could move into the House of Lords.

Mrs May’s office was contacted for comment but the Advertiser did not receive a response.

Richard Kellaway, the chairman of the Maidenhead Conservative Association, dismissed the Liberal Democrat leader’s comments and was unequivocal that the association is not preparing for a by-election.

“That sounds like mischief-making by Vince Cable,” he said.

Mr Kellaway said that ‘Theresa has made it quite plain that she is not going to go’ imminently and ‘and certainly has no intention of having a by-election before due time’.

“So I am fully expecting her to do her full term,” he said.

“At the moment she is very committed to the constituency.

“I am fully expecting her just to carry on.”