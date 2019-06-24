Maidenhead woman arrested after RAF fighter jets escort plane back to Stansted

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of endangering an aircraft following an incident which saw a plane turn around from its flight to Turkey is from Maidenhead, police have confirmed.

RAF Typhoon fighters scrambled to escort the Jet2 aircraft back to Stansted Airport on Saturday evening after an unnamed passenger became ‘extremely disruptive’, the airline said.

A woman was arrested after it landed at Stansted, having turned around from its flight to Dalaman.

Essex Police said this morning: “A woman arrested at Stansted Airport over the weekend has since been released on bail.

“The 25-year-old, from Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.

“She has been released on bail until Tuesday 30 July.”

A Jet2 spokesman said the RAF fighters had triggered a sonic boom in their rush to escort the plane.

The airline apologised to its customers and thanked its ‘highly trained crew for their professionalism in handling this incident’.

It added: “We would also like to thank customers who assisted on board the flight, as well the police at London Stansted Airport.”