Police appeal for information after aggravated burglary at family home

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a ‘shocking’ aggravated burglary carried out by multiple offenders at a family home.

The offence took place in Fairway between about 10.40pm and 11.15pm on Thursday (June 20).

About five or six offenders forced their way into the property occupied by a man, a woman and two young children who were all asleep at the time.

The offenders then went on to conduct a messy search of the home and slapped the man and threatened him with a screwdriver.

The offenders stole £2,000 in cash, three mobile phones and jewellery, including a wedding ring.

Investigating officer, PC Rebecca Stevens of Force CID, said: “This was a shocking offence where the offenders have forced their way into a family home while the occupants were sleeping.

“The offenders have then assaulted and threatened one of the victims with a screwdriver, before stealing a number of items, including a wedding ring.

“Thankfully, the two young children did not wake up during the offence and the victims were not injured.

“The offenders were all wearing black clothing and had their faces covered with masks.

“It is believed the offenders travelled to and from the location in a silver Audi, potentially an old version of the A3 or A4 model.

“I believe someone, somewhere will have information about this offence, and I would urge them to contact police with any information.

“The easiest way to contact police is by visiting our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or calling 101, quoting reference43190186851.”