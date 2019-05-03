Royal Borough local elections: Full results

06:30AM, Friday 03 May 2019
The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.
The Tories were elected to 23 out of 41 available seats, followed by the Lib Dems with nine, The Borough First with three, West Windsor Residents Association with three, Old Windsor Residents Association with two and the National Flood Prevention Party with one councillor.
See a full list of results below. Candidates in bold were elected.
Key: Con - Conservative, TBF - The Borough First, Lab - Labour, Lib Dem - Liberal Democrats, OWRA - Old Windsor Residents Association, WWRA - West Windsor Residents Association, UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party, Ind - Independent
BELMONT
John Baldwin, Lib Dem - 838
Simon Bond, Lib Dem - 959
Richard Hemmings, TBF - 649
Patricia Lattimer, Lab - 265
Philip Love, Con - 627
Marion Mills, Con - 589
Ian Smith, Lab - 216
BISHAM AND COOKHAM
Mandy Brar, Lib Dem - 1321
Gerry Clark, Con - 963
Geoff Cutting, Lab - 54
Mark Howard, Lib Dem - 952
Alexander McKendrick, Lab - 106
Chris Moss, Green - 272
Bill Perry, Con - 885
BOYN HILL
Marios Alexandrou, Lab - 222
Oliver Baldwin, Lib Dem - 473
Adam Bermange, Lib Dem - 483
Gurpreet Bhangra, Con - 981
Nasreen Brittain, TBF - 353
Stuart Carroll, Con - 1076
Andrew Hill, TBF - 430
Graham Lee, Lab -148
BRAY
Robert Acker, Lib Dem - 225
Sheila Adams, Lib Dem - 368
David Coppinger, Con - 1039
Andrew Foakes, Lab - 149
Lee Page, TBF - 573
Peter Targett, Lab - 152
Leo Walters, Con - 991
COX GREEN
Bruce Adams, Lib Dem - 608
Bill Black, Lib Dem - 536
Colin Greenfield, Lab - 143
Phil Haseler, Con - 1223
Robert Horner, Lab - 174
David Marks, TBF - 506
Ross McWilliams, Con - 1219
ETON AND CASTLE
John Bowden, Con - 1319
Angus Cameron, Lab - 370
Devon Davies, Lib Dem - 738
George Fussey, Lib Dem - 818
Riccardo Ludovici, Lab - 372
Keith Owen, TBF - 609
Samantha Rayner, Con - 1457
Peter Shearman, Lab - 398
Shamsul Shelim, Con - 1065
Julian Tisi, Lib Dem 645
FURZE PLATT
Louise Clarke, Lab - 156
Catherine del Campo, Lib Dem - 1177
Tom Easten, TBF - 406
Edmund Holliday, UKIP - 152
Mohammed Ilyas, Con - 543
Clive Lattimer, Lab - 102
Joshua Reynolds, Lib Dem - 1019
Hari Sharma, Ind - 570
Derek Sharp, Con - 632
HURLEY AND WALTHAMS
Hasrat Ali, TBF - 273
Maureen Hunt, Con - 1,033
John Iles, Lib Dem - 325
Andrew Johnson, Con - 822
Patrick McDonald, Lab - 172
Jessica Pocock, Lab - 109
Jenny Werner, Lib Dem - 297
OLDFIELD
Tony Baker, Lab - 200
Anna Bermange, Lib Dem - 223
Geoffrey Hill, TBF - 738
Rory Nosworthy, Lab - 168
George Shaw, Lib Dem - 185
Helen Taylor, TBF - 671
Joel Wheeler, Con - 507
Derek Wilson, Con - 573
OLD WINDSOR
Arlene Carson, Con - 544
Lynne Jones, OWRA - 1,619
Neil Knowles, OWRA - 1,408
Yvonne Olney, Lab - 159
Roy Reeves, Lab - 164
Amit Verma, Con - 352
PINKNEYS GREEN
Clive Baskerville, Lib Dem - 1326
Jane Collisson, Lab - 131
Marius Gilmore, Con - 799
Charles Hollingsworth, TBF - 491
Richard Pope, Con - 693
Nigel Smith, Lab - 90
Simon Werner, Lib Dem - 1507
RIVERSIDE
Sharon Bunce, Lab - 182
Rob Castell, Lib Dem - 476
Simon Dudley, Con - 851
Mick Jarvis, TBF - 600
David Knowles-Leak, Lab - 168
Craig McDermott, Green - 215
Kashmir Singh, Lib Dem - 450
Claire Stretton, TBF - 678
Christopher Targowski, Con - 777
CLEWER EAST
Natasha Airey, Con - 753
Karen Davies, Lib Dem - 794
Patrick Green, Lab - 154
Stephen McGowan, Lab - 121
Fintan McKeown, Green - 245
Dee Quick, Con - - 736
Amy Tisi, Lib Dem - 814
ASCOT AND SUNNINGHILL
Tamasin Barnbrook, Lib Dem - 594
Aaron Chahal, Lib Dem - 486
David Hilton, Con - 1446
Spike Humphrey, Lab - 372
Adam Jezard, Ind - 549
Jonathan Pope, Lib Dem - 450
Julian Sharpe, Con - 1372
Ian Steers, Lab - 321
John Story, Con - 1355
Margery Thorogood, Lab - 228
CLEWER AND DEDWORTH EAST
Michael Airey, Con - 640
Phillip Bicknell, Con - 645
Laura Binnie, Lab - 210
Carole Da Costa, WWRA - 725
Helen Price, TBF - 762
Daniel Wall, Lab - 182
Mark Wilson, Lib Dem - 216
CLEWER AND DEDWORTH WEST
Malcolm Alexander, Con - 811
Wisdom Da Costa, WWRA - 1067
Jon Davey, WWRA - 941
Deborah Foster, Lab - 164
Ed Wilson, Con - 885
Joe Young, Lab - 150
DATCHET, HORTON AND WRAYSBURY
David Buckley, TBF - 633
David Cannon, Con - 1117
Gareth Jones, Lib Dem - 218
Ewan Larcombe, National Flood Prevention Party - 998
Margaret Lenton, TBF - 751
Rushi Millns, Con - 745
Gary Muir, Con - 903
Linda O’Flynn, Lib Dem - 288
Tim O’Flynn, Lib Dem - 265
Mark Olney, Lab - 266
Jennifer Ward, Lab - 271
Peter Ward, Lab - 206
SUNNINGDALE AND CHEAPSIDE
Christine Bateson, Con - 946
Alison Carpenter, Lab - 86
Mariano Julia, Lib Dem - 242
Sonya Lippold, Lib Dem - 283
Sayonara Luxton, Con - 857
Valerie Pike, TBF - 572
ST MARY’S
Thomas Baker, Lab - 197
John Barron, Green - 186
Jacob Cotterill, Lab - 168
Helen Craggs, Lib Dem - 380
Andrew Hickley, Lib Dem - 274
Derek Philip-Xu, TBF - 232
Gurch Singh, Con - 604
Donna Stimson, Con - 624
Richard Wawman, TBF - 233
