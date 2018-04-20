Hottest April day in Maidenhead for more than 65 years recorded

Thursday marked the warmest April day in Maidenhead for more than 65 years.

Reading University’s Roger Brugge, a meteorologist from Maidenhead, said the spike of 29C outstripped recent highs previously recorded during the month.

In April 2011, 27.9C was reached while April 2003 recorded 27.3C.

There could be more scorching temperatures in store if monthly records continue to be broken this year.

In May 2005 and 2010, temperatures higher than 29C were recorded.