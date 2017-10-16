Police called to incident near McDonald’s in Maidenhead High Street

09:07PM, Monday 16 October 2017
Part of Maidenhead High Street has been shut by police.
Officers from Thames Valley Police closed the road between Wilko and McDonald’s as of 8pm.
Reports on social media claimed someone had been stabbed near the fast food restaurant, but police have yet to respond to any requests for information about the incident.
At least four uniformed and two plain-clothes officers were on the scene, as well as three cars and a van.
More to follow.
