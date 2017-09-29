Hawkin's Bazaar set to open in Nicholsons Centre as Next nears closure

Novelty and toy shop Hawkin's Bazaar is set to open in the Nicholsons Centre.

A poster looking for staff has gone up at the unit where the Ping Pong Parlour was throughout the summer and signs and merchandise have already been set up.

The notice says: “We are currently looking for sales focused individuals with a passion for customer service.”

The Ping Pong Parlour, which was run by Enjoy Maidenhead, had to close a week early due to a tenant being found for the unit. No official date has been given for the opening, but the centre has confirmed it will be 'soon'.

Hawkin’s Bazaar sells toys, games, gadgets, puzzles and drones.

However, as one new shop arrives another leaves, with the planned departure of clothes shop Next set to take place next week.

The Advertiser understands the shop, which announced it was leaving the town in July, will shut its doors on Tuesday.