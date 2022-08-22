Charity event to be held for refurbished Hurst pub

Holidays to Spain and Tenerife and dinner for four are some of the auction prizes up for grabs via a charity event at The Jolly Farmer pub in Hurst later this week.

The newly refurbished pub has been winning favour once again following its new owner’s commitment to an extensive indoor and external refurbishment plan.

Mike Cobb, who has a knack for turning failing pubs into thriving community hubs, bought the Davis Street establishment in 2021 and has been investing almost £100,000 this year, blending modern touches with traditional pub appeal.

The inside has had a new kitchen and enhancements have been made to the décor and general atmosphere. There’s imminent plans for a cocktail bar and barrister style coffee machine.

The beers include Timothy Taylor and Tribute plus a Rebellion monthly guest special.

The outdoor gardens have been refreshed and modernised as well, welcoming guests to a large pergola, secluded huts and other attractive nooks. There’s also plans for an outdoor bar to be installed soon.

Pub manager Edward Lawrence, 23, has seven years’ experience organising catering, weddings and parties said that he is ‘pleased to have had great comments about the refurbishment’ so far.

“People have said it was just what the pub needed. They told us they liked the warm welcome, friendly staff, good food and good service,” he said.

“We’re pleased to help charities, we want to be a community pub. We support Thames Valley Air Ambulance but want to do more for them.”

Thursday’s event, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Research, will offer guests a Thai food buffet from 5pm plus entertainment from band, The Liverpool Echoes, a DJ and displays by Hurst Morris People. Tickets cost £20 each.

Hurst Morris People squire (leader) Karen Ricketts said: “We’ve danced at The Jolly Farmer many times. We’re delighted to support such a great charity on this occasion.”

Tickets can be booked by phoning 0118 934 1881 or by calling in to the pub.