Public notices: Application for 'garden pods' at Hurley's Rising Sun pub

The Rising Sun pub in Hurley has submitted a planning application for new covered outdoor seating and an area to cook pizzas.

The watering hole, in Hurley High Street, is looking to build a number of ‘garden pods’ featuring seating, lighting and heating.

A covered pergola is also included in the plans.

Applicant Design ID, who has submitted the proposals on behalf of The Rising Sun, said in a planning statement: “We believe the proposed works will significantly improve the garden area without having a detrimental impact on the surrounding area.”

Hurley Parish Council has objected to the proposals due to fears over increasing parking pressure in the area.

It also raised concerns over the prospect of outdoor cooking creating ‘additional smells’.

The parish council added that the plans could lead to more outdoor noise for nearby neighbours.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/planning and search 22/00511/FULL to view the application.

Traffic

Road closures will be in place in Cookham later this month for the return of the annual Let’s Rock the Moor festival.

The following closures will be in place between 9pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, May 21.

Vehicles will be stopped from travelling along The Pound from its junction with Maidenhead Road eastward to its junction with School Lane

Vehicles will be stopped from turning left onto The Pound from the National Trust track on the northern side of the public highway

Vehicles will be stopped from turning right onto The Pound from the National Trust track on the northern side of the public highway.

Alternative routes will be made available for drivers via Maidenhead Road, Cannondown Road, Switchback Road North, Gardner Road, Cookham Road, St Cloud Way, Bridge Road, Ray Mead Road, Lower Cookham Road, Sutton Road and High Street, Cookham.

Click here to view the public notices in the latest edition of the Maidenhead Advertiser.