Dorney Lake reopens after summer closure to tackle anti-social behaviour

Eton College’s Dorney Lake has reopened to the public following its controversial summer closure.

In April, the decision was taken to close the lake over the summer months this year. It was always the plan to reopen it again in September.

Staff taking care of the rowing lake said they were ‘sad’ to have to close it – but this was down to repeated bouts of anti-social behaviour on the site.

The lake was also closed over the summer last year, sparking a petition, and in 2020 for the same reason, following reports of mass littering, jumping off the bridge and misuse of alcohol and drugs on the site.

The lake was also becoming ‘overwhelmed’ with visitors in warm weather, with people visiting from far and wide after seeing the lake featured in the Olympics coverage.

This in turn overwhelmed the limited parking provision (40 spaces) at the lake, which lead to people parking in surrounding streets in Dorney.

This was causing ‘quite a bit of aggravation’ to neighbours, the college’s bursar Janet Walker told the Advertiser in April.

The reopening is good news for walkers and cyclists who enjoy using the lakeside paths to exercise and travel.

Many of them complained when the summer closure was announced earlier this year.

The college is looking into whether Dorney Lake will shut over the summer on an annual basis.