No criminal charges sought after death of Dorney man in Dorset

Police say they are seeking no criminal charges following the death of a Dorney man on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset.

Iain Farrell died aged 49 after he ran into difficulties while coasteering – jumping into the sea and swimming along rocky outcrops – at Dancing Ledge, near Langton Matravers, in May 2019.

Dorset Police said it has been 'conducting a detailed investigation' alongside the local council in the aftermath of Mr Farrell's death.

However the force announced that 'no criminal charges will be sought' by officers following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

A man in his 50s, from Wimborne in Dorset, attended a voluntary interview but will face no further police action.

Police added that it will 'continue to assist the coroner' as part of inquest proceedings.

Iain Farrell (pictured above) was described as a 'cheeky chap' by his wife Amanda

A spokeswoman for Dorset Police said: "This has been an extensive operation, with a number of experts consulted and other detailed enquiries carried out to establish whether the conduct of any individuals or organisations involved reached the threshold for bringing criminal charges.

"As part of this investigation, a man aged in his 50s and from Wimborne attended for a voluntary interview. No arrests were made.

"Following a thorough review of all the available evidence, as well as consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, it has been concluded that no criminal charges will be sought by Dorset Police.

"Officers will continue to assist the coroner as part of the inquest proceedings.

"The man who attended for voluntary interview will face no further police action.

"The family of the man who sadly died have been fully updated and our thoughts remain with them."

A former electrician who had just started up his own business before he died, Mr Farrell was described as a 'cheeky chap' by his wife Amanda in a tribute released in July 2019.

Growing up on a farm in Dorney, he loved spending time outside and regularly took his two sons out on trips into the wild.

Mr Farrell was also known to help the elderly and had worked at Heathrow Airport as an engineer.