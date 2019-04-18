Fire in Dorney grade II listed building

A fire in a grade II listed building in Dorney started in a kitchen.



Fire fighters were called to scene of the fire at Lock Path at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, April 16.



An appliance from Langley, one from Maidenhead and two from Slough attended.



When firefighters arrived all occupants of the building, which is used as cottages and flats, had evacuated.



The fire started in a ground floor kitchen but due to the age of the building it quickly spread to the roof space.



Firefighters extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a main jet.



The ground floor suffered fire damage and the roof slight fire damage, the whole building had smoke damage.



Crews were there for about for hours which included an inspection. The fire is under investigation.



No one was injured.