Fire services attend chimney fire at The Ferry in Cookham

06:08PM, Saturday 15 February 2020
Maidenhead fire service was called to a fire at The Ferry pub in Sutton Road, Cookham at 1:30 this afternoon (Saturday).
Fire fighters remained at the scene for about two hours while they extinguished a blaze in the chimney.
There was no damage to the pub.
No one was injured during the blaze.
