SITE INDEX

Sat, 15
13 °C
Sun, 16
13 °C
Mon, 17
9 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire services attend chimney fire at The Ferry in Cookham

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Maidenhead fire service was called to a fire at The Ferry pub in Sutton Road, Cookham at 1:30 this afternoon (Saturday).

    Fire fighters remained at the scene for about two hours while they extinguished a blaze in the chimney.

    There was no damage to the pub.

    No one was injured during the blaze.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved