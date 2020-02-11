Overnight Cookham Bridge closure to last three days

05:19PM, Tuesday 11 February 2020
An overnight Cookham Bridge closure lasting three days starts tonight.
The A4094 Sutton Road and Ferry Lane will be closed from 8pm-6am tonight, Wednesday and Thursday.
A diversion taking about 27 minutes will be in place.
For further information please contact Volker Highways on 01753 483 300.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Cox Green School and Desborough College will be closed tomorrow due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.
All lines are currently blocked between Maidenhead and London Paddington due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.