    Overnight Cookham Bridge closure to last three days

    An overnight Cookham Bridge closure lasting three days starts tonight.

    The A4094 Sutton Road and Ferry Lane will be closed from 8pm-6am tonight, Wednesday and Thursday.

    A diversion taking about 27 minutes will be in place.

    For further information please contact Volker Highways on 01753 483 300.

