    • Flooding 'possible' on River Thames from Hurley to Cookham

    EA issues flood warning for Hurley, Bisham, Cookham, Marlow and Bourne End

    Archive photo

    A flood alert is in force on the River Thames between Hurley and Cookham following a period of 'sustained rainfall'.

    Property flooding is not expected, but river levels have risen and flooding of roads and farmland is 'possible' today, the government's flood department has warned.

    It reassured that 'no further rainfall is forecast' but incident response staff are operating weirs to reduce the risk.

    Visit flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF23Hurley for updates.

