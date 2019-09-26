Cookham community news: Bra business boss giving women a lift

The sixth-anniversary edition of the Cookham Media Hub saw a former prisoner-turned fashion foundation CEO give an inspirational talk.

Barbara Burton founded BehindBras to give female ex-prisoners training and work opportunities.

She was the special guest at the media networking event’s birthday meet-up at Bel & the Dragon on September 12 and impressed the audience with her passion and enthusiasm for helping others.

Deborah Lane, one of the guests at the event, works with the families of prisoners across the region for the Thames Valley Partnership.

She said: “I thought it was a very good talk, she was very genuine, some of the things she talked about were very personal.

“With these women, sometimes they need to be given a second chance but they have trouble proving that they can do things themselves.

“Barbara has set this up to help these women help themselves.”

For her work with the Thames Valley Partnership, Deborah spends time supporting the families of people who are in prison.

She felt Barbara’s passion and enthusiasm was the kind of thing that could help motivate people who are struggling.

She said: “When you are working to support people going through difficult times they don’t want sound bites, they want people who are down to earth and genuine.

“For a lot of people coming out of prison, they have to prove they are trustworthy.

“It encourages us to keep going, that little bit of support might be life-changing.”

Rangers and schoolchildren to plant wildflowers

National Trust rangers will be joined by students next week to plant wildflowers near their school. Ten students from Cookham Dean School will join ranger Dom Lethbridge on Friday, October 4 for an outdoor lesson.

A patch of land near the school will be reseeded with a wildflower seed mix, which should come into bloom next spring.

During the lesson, the youngsters will also be able to share stories about their school’s bug hotel with Dom and learn about native pollinators.

The lesson is part of the National Trust’s Edges of the Commons project, addressing the loss of common land and the impact that has on trees and wildflowers.

Cookham Dean School headteacher Fenella Reekie said: “It is important to us at Cookham Dean that the children appreciate the beautiful countryside that surrounds our school and we are privileged to have a great working relationship with the National Trust which enables the children to learn first hand from the experts.”

Darren Gough talks dancing and ducks

A former England cricketer and winner of Strictly Come Dancing provided the entertainment at an annual cricketing dinner.

Entertainment was provided by Darren Gough at the Cookham Dean Cricket Club annual dinner, where several thousand pounds were raised for the new pavilion fund.

The dinner was the biggest ever, with 170 people in attendance enjoying the food and drink on offer and listening to Darren’s dancing, cricket and wildlife conservation stories.

Club president Jim Rosenthal thanked the dinner organising committee, particularly Ian Davis and John Gay, for putting on a successful event enjoyed by all.

Bridge event to fundraise for memorial bench

A bridge fundraiser is aiming to raise money for a memorial bench for a Cookham couple who died in a car crash last year.

On Friday, October 4, from 7.30pm to 11pm, a bridge event will be held in memory of Jean and Nick Dennis, who were two popular figures in the Cookham Dean community.

The fundraiser will take place at Cookham Dean Village Hall, with permission secured to install a bench in their memory on the village green.

Nick, 72 and Jean, 69, had been travelling to their daughter’s wedding in Scotland last September when they were involved in a car crash on the A74.

To book a place, email Jane Wilson on jane_m_wilson@me.com

Chance to get items valued by auctioneer

An auctioneer will hold a specialist valuation day in the village.

Lockdales will set up at the Holy Trinity Parish Centre on Monday, September 30 from 10am to 2pm.

They will provide valuations for the following items: coins, stamps, banknotes, jewellery, watches, silver, gold, documents, books & maps (pre-1900), medals, militaria, cigarette-cards, postcards, pre-1960 sports programmes and tickets and scientific instruments.

Laptops stolen from eatery

A pair of laptops have been stolen from a restaurant in the village.

Some time between midnight and 6.45am last Thursday morning a burglary took place at an eatery in High Street.

Two front windows were smashed in the incident by the offender or offenders.

Diary

Friday: Elvis Evening raising money for Bloodwise at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. Tickets cost £22 from Val Eckett. Call 01628 524561. 7.30pm.

Saturday: Live folk and bluegrass performance by Harri Endersby and Hot Rock Pilgrims at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 7pm-11pm.

Sunday: Vernon Brown Plant Sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8.30am-3.30pm.

Choral Evensong at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Monday: Lockdales Specialist Valuations at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate. 10am-2pm.

Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Cookham Parish Council Full Council meeting at Cookham Library, High Road. 7.30pm.

Badminton at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 8pm-9.30pm.