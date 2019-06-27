Cookham Community News (June 27)

Spritely seniors awarded for fitness

The most active residents in a village care home have been celebrated at an awards ceremony.

Joyce Pearson, 93 and Colonel John Fricker, 90, residents of Harwood House Nursing Home in Spring Lane, were awarded the male and female ‘Storks Cup’ on Wednesday, June 12.

The trophies are given to the male and female residents of the home who have been the most active this year.

Anne Marshall, wellbeing team manager at Harwood House, said: “Joyce is extremely independent, she goes out on her own and takes a taxi to town.

“We do group activities in the main lounge and try to do assisted walks around the home.

“It improves their wellbeing, helps their quality of life and they enjoy it, it’s something they look forward to – it increases their flexibility and they are able to retain their independence.”

The Storks Cup is named after Muriel Ashcroft, a former resident of the home who kept active until she was 102 years old.

She was inspirational to those that met her and was known affectionally as ‘Storks’ by her husband because of her long legs.

Residents at the home take part in daily exercise sessions, from assisted strolls in the garden to stretches and chair exercises.

They even play some ball and floor games, and a basketball hoop comes out in the home on occasion.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, was at the ceremony to present the awards to the active winners.

Anne said: “She thought it was lovely to see the residents and that we were helping to maintain their fitness.”

Volunteers sought to drive elderly to appointments

A team of volunteers who drive elderly and disadvantaged residents to medical appointments for free has called for more help.

The Cookham Voluntary Service, based in Elizabeth House

in Station Road, gives free transport to patients of Cookham

Medical Centre.

The service, which is run entirely by volunteers, takes people to medical appointments at hospitals, surgeries and clinics, and provides drivers for about two or three journeys every day.

For many patients, particularly those who are very old or unable to drive, it is an invaluable service.

For the service to continue, though, it desperately needs more volunteers to help out.

Volunteers can work as drivers or coordinators to help run the call centre in Elizabeth House, and only need to give two or three hours a month.

Those who want to find out more about volunteering should call Cookham Voluntary Services co-ordinator Mike Clark on 01628 530047 or email e-mail pefc@tapestryoflife.co.uk

Thousands given to local good causes

Thousands of pounds raised by events held in Cookham Dean last year have now been distributed to charities across the area.

The Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, formerly known as the Kaffirs of Cookham Dean, raised more than £20,000 in 2018 through the Gravity Grand Prix and Boxing Day Games.

The money has now all been donated to a variety of good causes.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance was given £11,500, while the Thames Valley Adventure Playground received £750.

Sportsable was given £1,000, £3,000 was shared among Cookham’s schools and £1,000 was given to the Rivertime Trust.

Sign up to go on hunt for glowworms

Wildlife enthusiasts have the chance to see glowworms up close.

Ecology group WildCookham is running its glowworm safari on

Wednesday, July 10, starting from Chequers Brasserie in Dean Lane at 9.30pm.

Glowworm expert Robin Scafill will lead the group and give an introductory talk before heading to the glowworm spots.

The group will be on the lookout for other critters too, and its is recommended everyone who attends brings a torch.

Last year the group spotted hedgehogs in the Chequers car park after the walk was over, so drivers should be careful when arriving and leaving.

The event is currently full, but to join the waiting list visit bit.ly/31MK6yf

Holy Trinity to host folk and blues concert

A folk music concert is taking place in the village next week.

Devon-based duo Jacob and Drinkwater will put on a gig at Holy Trinity Church, in Church Gate, on Saturday, July 6.

They will be joined by roots and blues act Grizzly and The Grasshoppers, known for their stomping blues riffs all over the country.

Doors open for the gig at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 and are available from bit.ly/2Y20LLF

Give blood - no need to book

Villagers have the chance to save lives by giving blood.

The National Blood Service will be at Pinder Hall in Lower Road on Monday, July 8.

People can turn up without registering from 12.45pm to 3.30pm and 5pm to 7.30pm.

Anyone aged 17 to 65 can donate.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Cookham Aerobics at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.30pm-8pm.

Friday: Zumba at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am.

Saturday: Cookham Dean Primary School Summer Fayre at Cookham Dean Primary School, Bigfrith Lane. Noon-3.30pm.

Sunday: Toddler’s Group Diddy Disco at Cookham Rise Methodist Church, Lower Road. 7am-3.30pm.

Compline at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm-6.55pm.

Monday: Pilates at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.45pm-8.45pm.

Tuesday: Rachel’s Zumba Fitness at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Wednesday: Noah’s Ark Pre-school stay and

play at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 10am-11.30am.

Sri Lankan Pop Up Restaurant at The Old Butchers Wine Cellar. 7.30pm-11pm.