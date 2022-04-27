Burnham fashion boutique reopens with new owners

Burnham High Street has been given a colourful boost thanks to the re-opening of Gladrags, a well-known clothing store, now under new ownership.

Keeping the name of the former fashion boutique favourite are family team Demi Giggs and mum Emma, and together their aim is to offer beautiful clothing in current trends for all ages, shapes and sizes.

“We’ve got the latest frilly, feminine tops and matching velour loungewear sets that the young women like and more tailored, elegant pieces with a bit of sparkle that appeal to older ladies. We’re aiming to have something for everything and in proper sizes – with lots of size 18s in stock.

“Not many women are a size 8 or 10 anymore. We’re all real women with curves and we all deserve to dress with sophistication,” Demi said.

Dresses, blouses, shoes, scarves, coats and accessories in vibrant spring greens, oranges and yellows line the shelves and new stock arrives regularly from outlets in London.

There’s a fresh, new vibe about the tiny Burnham High Street store and a mini facelift, with elegant interior touches, have brought it back to life.

Demi is keen, however, to remind people who knew the former owner and store that although the owners and stock are new, everything remains the same.

“For everyone that knows Sylvie Smith [the previous owner of eight years], nothing will be changing and will all stay the same,” she assured her audiences on a Burnham Facebook group.

“We are very excited to start this journey together and can’t wait to see you all.”

Affordable items start at just £25 and pricier garments reflect the occasion they are designed for. One-off dresses that fall under ‘classically beautiful’ for days like weddings and Royal Ascot will be stocked and sourced for clients along with matching headwear, shoes and handbags.

A soft opening on Friday, April 1 has already seen steady footfall into the store at number 76 High Street, with people coming from Burnham and the surrounding areas of Taplow, Maidenhead and further afield from Penn, Buckinghamshire.

“We’re really keen to get to know the community and welcome everyone to our store,” Demi added.

“We have something for everyone – from women’s clothing, footwear, accessories, bags and brooches plus smart blazers and full-length dresses for children and we’re hoping to expand on those. We look forward to hearing what people think.”

Gladrags officially opened on Saturday, April 23 where a party atmosphere spilled out from in-store onto the High Street just outside, with Prosecco and nibbles and live music from singer Colin Bond.