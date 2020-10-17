Resident hospitalised for smoke inhalation from Britwell Estate fire

11:24AM, Saturday 17 October 2020
A Britwell resident had to be taken away by an ambulance after inhaling smoke from a fire last night.
At 11pm, firefighters were called to a first-floor flat in the Britwell Estate.
Two engines from Slough Fire Station and one from Langley attended the scene, with breathing apparatus and a hose reel. They were there for a hour.
There was smoke damage to the property and the occupant was taken away for treatment for smoke inhalation by South Central Ambulance Service.
“This highlights the importance of having a working smoke alarm and checking it regularly,” said firefighters from the Slough station.
