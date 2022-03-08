Thames Hospice gains new charity partner to support its nurses

SITE INDEX

    Thames Hospice has reached its funding goal for the new site.Thames Hospice, Windsor Road, Maidenhead.

    Regional law firm Blaser Mills Law has chosen Thames Hospice to be its charity partner of 2022.

    The team at Blaser Mills Law will be hosting a range of fundraising activities for staff, clients and friends throughout the year in order to support the hospice.

    Fundraising plans have commenced and the first activity in the diary is a charity golf day that will be taking place in March.

    The team are also taking part in the charity’s Walk 50 miles in March challenge.

    Jane Symmons, head of major gifts at Thames Hospice said:

    “The funds raised will support our nurses throughout the year and ensure we can continue to provide vital care and support to local families facing a life-limiting illness. We can’t thank them enough for choosing us.”

