Michelin stars retained and lost in East Berkshire and South Bucks

A host of restaurants in East Berkshire and South Bucks have retained Michelin stars after the 2022 guide was announced today (Wednesday).

The Fat Duck and Waterside Inn, both located in Bray, have both retained an impressive three stars, while The Hand and Flowers - the Tom Kerridge-owned pub in Marlow - kept two.

Eateries to retain one Michelin star included The Hind Head in Bray; Coworth Park in Ascot and The Coach in Marlow, also owned by Kerridge.

However, The Crown at Burchetts Green has lost its one Michelin star it held last year.

Simon Bonwick, who was at the helm of the watering hole for nine years, announced in October that he would be leaving the venue in December last year.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s launch of the Michelin Guide took place in a digital format via Instagram, Twitter and online.

For more information on the awards, click here.