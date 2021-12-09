Roof catches fire in Monkey Island Lane, Bray

05:32PM, Thursday 09 December 2021
Firefighters from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough fire stations were called to a fire in Bray today.
The accidental roof fire took hold of a property on Monkey Island Lane. Someone was inside but no one was injured.
The fire crews were on the scene for an hour, using two hose reel and four breathing apparatus from three fire engines.
Slough Fire Station has advised residents to check that smoke alarms are working this Christmas.
