The Hoosiers, Reef and Dodgy set for Fi.Fest 2022 line-up

Fi.Fest has announced its line-up for next summer’s event – featuring bands big in the ‘90s and ‘00s.

The festival is set for July 9, 2022, at its Fifield venue off Forest Green Road.

The 2022 line-up includes a few well-known rock and pop rock bands from the nineties and noughties, as well as party bands and tribute bands for popular genres and iconic artists.

The festival organisers will soon be releasing information on the 2022 headline act.

Bands will be performing 10 hours of entertainment over the course of the day and evening.

As usual, the main stage will provide a full day of entertainment and a kids’ zone that has been designed to keep youngsters active and creative.

Here is the 2022 line-up so far:

The Hoosiers: This pop-rock band featuring Irwin Sparkes and Alan Sharland reached number 5 on the UK Singles Chart in 2007 with its first single Worried About Ray.

Its debut album, The Trick to Life (2007), reached number 1 in the album charts.

Reef: The rock band stars Gary Stringer, Jack Bessant and Jesse Wood on guitar. Its 1997 album Glow went straight to number 1 in the UK Albums Chart.

The single Place Your Hands (1996) was the band’s most successful track, reaching number 6 in the UK Singles Chart.

Dodgy: This rock band formed in 1990 is best known for its hits Staying Out for the Summer, If You're Thinking of Me, and Good Enough (1996) – the band’s biggest hit, reaching number 4 on the UK Singles Chart.

The Leylines: This folk rock band was formed in 2013 by Steve Mitchell (from Evanfly) and Matthew Wilkins (The Moderations).

The band has released two full studio albums and one EP. In 2019, the band played to thousands on the Big Top stage at Beautiful Days music festival.

Mission to Mercury: Called 'the next best thing' to Queen by Freddie Mercury's mother, this tribute act is celebrating its 20th anniversary, performing around the world over the years. Joseph Lee Jackson performs as 'Freddie' and Glenn Scrimshaw as 'Brian May'.

The Britpop Boys: This 90s tribute band is billed as the 'definitive tribute' to Britpop. Formed in 2016, the band has played with Paul Weller, Steve Craddock of Ocean Colour Scene and Andy Maclure of Sleeper.

Party bands !daft! and Back to the 50's will also be performing.