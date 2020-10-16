Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck closed after staff test positive for COVID-19

The Fat Duck in Bray is closed after a number of employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The three Michelin star eatery owned by Heston Blumenthal shut its doors on Wednesday and they will remain closed for two weeks.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said since reopening after lockdown the Government’s Covid safety advice and guidelines have been followed ‘stringently’.

This includes ‘proactively testing our full team on a regular basis’ to continuously monitor the safety of the restaurant’s staff and guests.

The spokesperson said: “Unfortunately in the past few days, a number of employees have returned positive tests, which has resulted in them self-isolating at home.

“At The Fat Duck we pride ourselves on providing the very best experience but more important is the wellbeing of our staff and guests which always comes first.

“We have therefore decided to close the restaurant as of 14th October for the mandatory two-week self-isolation period.

“We have made this proactive decision which we hope will act as a circuit-breaker and ensure Covid-19 doesn’t spread to our other staff.”

The restaurant is working closely with the relevant organisations and local authorities and will continue to monitor the situation during the next two weeks.

It said it is taking all the necessary steps to minimise risk to anyone else in the business.