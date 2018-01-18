Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May enjoy lunch at the Royal Oak at Paley Street

Michelin-starred restaurant The Royal Oak at Paley Street welcomed some VIP lunch guests today as Prime Minister Theresa May dined with the French president.

Emmanuel Macron is in the UK for a bilateral summit with the Maidenhead MP today (Thursday) and tweeted a series of videos from the restaurant ahead of talks at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst this afternoon.

According to national reports, lunch was prepared by Maidenhead 22-year-old Craig Johnston, who shot to fame last month after winning the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

De Rodez à Yateley, ces jeunes Français font vivre le partenariat entre nos deux pays. pic.twitter.com/o9YnGC6zzi — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 18, 2018