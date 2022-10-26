Further interfaith dialogues to take place in November

05:57PM, Wednesday 26 October 2022
Two further dialogues by the Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) are due to take place next month.
The events, which see representatives from the major faiths, atheists, humanists, and the public meet together, are part of WAMCF’s Autumn 2022 Dialogue
Programme.
On Tuesday, November 1, a dialogue covering the topic ‘What is the one thing you’d most like to change about the world?’ will take place at Maidenhead Gurdwara.
There will be another opportunity to join in the conversation and share views at a dialogue on Tuesday, November 29, which will cover the topic ‘Can religious faith make you a happy person?’.
Both dialogues will run from 7pm to 8.30pm and will be followed by refreshments.
Admission to the dialogues is free.
Paul Samuels, WAMCF trustee, said: “They are immensely enjoyable activities that bring together residents from diverse backgrounds across the borough.”
For more information visit the community forum website at wamcf.org
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Three people have been jailed after police seized Class A drugs with a value of £182,000 in Slough.
The new owners of The Golden Ball pub say they are ‘over the moon’ after winning an award seeking to find the best roast dinners in the UK.
The owners of a new bar and club in Maidenhead are still confident of opening their doors this month – just in time for the World Cup.