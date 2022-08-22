Look inside new Lebanese restaurant in Windsor

A new Lebanese restaurant has opened in the centre of Windsor with a view to provide ‘a mix of fast and healthy food’.

“We’d like to provide a standard and healthy version of Lebanese food which can be served as fast food – but retain the flavour and experience of on-site cooked meals,” said co-director of Lebaneats Dhiry Bihari.

Some of the food includes Lebanese pastries and pizza, wraps and burritos, mezze platters, classic dishes such as moussaka and kafta (meat skewers), plus some more unusual options such as jackfruit curry for vegetarians.

Indian curries including a vegan biryani are also available.

The eatery is both dine-in and takeaway, delivering via JustEat, Ubereats, Deliveroo and Ritual.

Opening hours are from 8am to 11pm, every day of the week including weekends.

It has provision for a seating area for 30 inside the restaurant. Lebaneats also has the Royal Borough’s permission to have 10 seats area outside.

The company has four outlets in London and this is its first foray outside the capital. Though it is a chain, food will be centrally prepared to have ‘full control’ over the standard and quality.

“Feedback from the London market has been very good,” said Dhiry.

“On a high level, the menu will remain same with additional options for breakfast and complete dine-in experience.

“We wanted to bring Lebanese food to Windsor in a more sophisticated way."

The company has been undertaking market research for the Berkshire and Buckinghamshire region – and plans to expand in this region based on the data.

There will also be full bar available for customers subject to approval of a premises license.

Lebaneats applied for a licence to supply alcohol, both on and off-sales, from 8am-11pm every day of the week – its proposed opening hours.

“We have a good variety of food, a good range. We might start offering shisha if there's a demand for it. That's an option for it later," Dhiry said.

Windsor Lebaneats will be also able to host events and also provide catering to events in the future – these options will be available at a later date.

The grand opening of Lebaneats was today (Monday, August 22) – after which is a week-long offer for customers.

Windsor Lebaneats is based at 63 Peascod Street, Windsor, SL4 1DE.

To see everything on the menu, visit www.lebaneats.co.uk/menu.php