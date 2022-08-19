Windsor Great Park Illuminated to return for second year

Windsor Great Park Illuminated is set to light up the festive season as it returns for a second year this November.

The award-winning light trail will be running from Thursday, November 17 to Monday, January 2, 2023 (only closed on Christmas Day), complete with a new trail design and ‘spectacularly re-imagined installations’.

The trail will be open from 4.30pm to 10.30pm with the last time entry being the 8pm slot.

Following its debut last Christmas, the new edition of Windsor Great Park Illuminated will see the parks water and woodland transformed into a ‘sparkling, colourful wonderland’.

It will feature six large flood-lit water fountains decorating the Obelisk Pond, a 30-metre tunnel of light, a bespoke 10 metre by five metre light installation of Windsor Castle, as well as interactive fireflies, holographic deer, birds and wildlife, accompanied by realistic surround sound.

Visitors will also enjoy rest spots along the way, offering food, mulled wine, and hot chocolate, as well as specially designed firepits for outdoor marshmallow toasting.

Traditional fairground rides will also be available at the festive village.

The experience is being created and produced by global events company IMG, which is behind other popular events including Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park.

Following popular demand last year, it is recommended that people book in advance to secure the date of their choice.

Tickets are from £19.25 for adults, from £11.00 for children and from £57.00 for families (including fees).

To book tickets visit: www.windsorilluminated.com