Public drug taking to be targeted by new community wardens in Royal Borough

Public drug taking will be targeted by new community wardens in the Royal Borough after the council vowed to do more to combat anti-social behaviour.

After evidence of large quantities of the legal high nitrous oxide was found in car parks and public toilets in the borough, the council agreed to increase the size of its street warden team from 18 to 25 at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 26.

The six new wardens and one new team leader will cost £250,000 annually, but there will be no additional cost to the taxpayer, with the funding coming from existing revenue budgets.

Council leader Simon Dudley said: “We will look into throwing more and more resources into this area because we are certain that this is what our residents want.

“I do not want my children to go near those public toilets.”

The new wardens will be recruited over the next month, with a view to having them trained and fully operational in June 2018.

Andy Jeffs, communities executive director, said: “We have had a problem recently - a number of incidents with nitrous oxide used in large quantities.

“The incidents we have had more recently in Windsor have been related to drug taking in public toilets.

“The wardens will focus on the areas where bad behaviour is.

“If there is a problem with drugs in a particular area, they would make sure that problem is eliminated.”

The wardens will be trained through the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS), giving them the power to stop cycling on pavements and to request the surrender of alcohol if involved in anti-social behaviour.

They can also give fixed penalty notices for graffiti and public urination, and it is an offence to give false details to a CSAS-accredited person.