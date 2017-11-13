Councillor says Windsor garden centres have been dropped from Borough Local Plan site

A pair of Windsor garden centres have been dropped from a site earmarked for 450 homes under the Borough Local Plan (BLP), a councillor has claimed.

Squires Garden Centre, in Maidenhead Road, and Wyevale Garden Centre, in Dedworth Road, looked set to be replaced by housing at the site in west Windsor, labelled HA11 on the BLP.

But following a meeting last week with the land developer, Wates Development Ltd, the council’s cabinet member for planning Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) confirmed the centres had been withdrawn from the plans.

He said: “Everything is fluid in this game but this doesn’t require us to redo anything and we’ve always been aware of the possibility that any site that has been put forward could be withdrawn or changed.

“It’s a big deal for the garden centres and all the residents that were really upset about losing them.”

The garden centres make up a part of the HA11 site. Cllr Coppinger added that the site, which also includes proposals for a new special educational needs school and a community hub, will continue to be included in the BLP with the number of developments remaining the same, but without the loss of the centres.

But Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) said that the BLP’s boundaries cannot be changed following the decision of councillors to vote the planning blueprint through to the Regulation 19 stage.

He said: “The fact is the Regulation 19 document has already been endorsed by full council to proceed to submission so these boundaries cannot be altered during the submission process.”

Independent councillor Wisdom Da Costa questioned the timing of the announcement by the Conservative led Royal Borough ahead of the Bray Parish Council elections which are due to take place on Thursday.

Two seats on the council are up for grabs, with Conservative candidates Sunil Sharma and Lars Swann set to go head-to-head with independent candidates Fiona Hattey and Brian Millin respectively.

Cllr Da Costa added: “I can say HA11 is slap bang in their patch and definitely affects Bray and Holyport residents.

“It looks like a blatant case of electioneering.”