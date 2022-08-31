In pictures: Crowds flock to Reading Festival 2022

SITE INDEX

    Photos by Ian Longthorne

    Adrian Williams

    Music-lovers from across the area made the short journey to Reading for Berkshire’s biggest music festival last week.

    Young people – many of whom were celebrating the end of exams – enjoyed mostly sunny weather as Reading Festival returned with headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Dave and The 1975, along with dozens of acts across multiple stages.

    Advertiser photographer Ian Longthorne was there to capture some of the action.

