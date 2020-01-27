Tumultuous comedy at Theatre Royal Windsor

In the long-since ‘grand’ ballroom of the local Swan Hotel, a most miscellaneous assemblage conduct the business of the Pendon Folk Festival… led by excitable chairman Ray.

Unfortunately, for Ray, his calamitous committee quickly divides, as his wife Helen has a bone to pick…

Add a Marxist schoolteacher, a military dog breeder and an octogenarian secretary, and the table is set for one of comedy master Ayckbourn’s most hilarious plays – a tumultuous comedy by committee, not to be missed.

Ten Times Table will be showing at the Theatre Royal until Saturday, February 1.