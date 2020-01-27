SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Whats On
Mon, 27
8 °C
Tue, 28
6 °C
Wed, 29
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Tumultuous comedy at Theatre Royal Windsor

    In the long-since ‘grand’ ballroom of the local Swan Hotel, a most miscellaneous assemblage conduct the business of the Pendon Folk Festival… led by excitable chairman Ray.

    Unfortunately, for Ray, his calamitous committee quickly divides, as his wife Helen has a bone to pick…

    Add a Marxist schoolteacher, a military dog breeder and an octogenarian secretary, and the table is set for one of comedy master Ayckbourn’s most hilarious plays – a tumultuous comedy by committee, not to be missed.

    Ten Times Table will be showing at the Theatre Royal until Saturday, February 1.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved